90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Is Apparently Really Done With Tom

Warning! The next comprises spoilers for the_ 90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than The 90 Days_ episode “The NeverEnding Story.” Learn at your personal threat!

90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than The 90 Days has been a large number of drama in Season four and, whereas Massive Ed and Rose have been the supply of most of it, they are not the one ones whose relationship has collapsed. Darcey Silva has been going by way of her personal trials following a brutal breakup with Tom Brooks, and it seems to be like a current episode has proven the couple could also be performed for good.