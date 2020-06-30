90 Day Fiance’s Kenneth And Armando Seem Excellent, Should We Be Involved?

Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Different Method’s episode “Wing And A Prayer.” Learn at your personal threat!

90 Day Fiancé: The Different Method Season 2 has delivered on the drama in spades to date, but it surely has additionally delivered a little bit of wholesomeness that, frankly, could come as a shock to some. Amidst all of the chaos between {couples}, the present has launched its first homosexual male couple Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, and to date, they each seem to be easy-going well-adjusted folks. Should we be fearful, or are these guys destined to stay fortunately ever after?