90 Day Fiance’s Kenneth And Armando Seem Excellent, Should We Be Involved?

Go away a Remark
Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Different Method’s episode “Wing And A Prayer.” Learn at your personal threat!
90 Day Fiancé: The Different Method Season 2 has delivered on the drama in spades to date, but it surely has additionally delivered a little bit of wholesomeness that, frankly, could come as a shock to some. Amidst all of the chaos between {couples}, the present has launched its first homosexual male couple Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, and to date, they each seem to be easy-going well-adjusted folks. Should we be fearful, or are these guys destined to stay fortunately ever after?
It is a query that we do not have the reply to but as Kenneth and Armando nonetheless have but to hyperlink up in-person on the present. “Wing And A Prayer” centered primarily on the 57-year-old Kenneth saying goodbye to his son, three daughters, and grandson and at last setting off for his new life in Mexico with Armando. There have been tears on all ends (together with mine), and it appears clear Kenneth goes to have a tough time adjusting to life with out having his kids shut by.
That is an issue the 31-year-old Armando can relate to, as he’s transferring away from his household together with his daughter in an effort to begin a life with Kenneth. His reasoning was he did not wish to begin a homosexual relationship in his small city, nor topic his household to the judgment of others. His dad and mom have been unhappy concerning the transfer, however fortunately, accepted their son’s popping out a lot better than the primary time he tried to take action.
So whereas each Kenneth and Armando seem to be stand-up males, they’re each huge on household. Each might be separated from them on this new life, and I can definitely see that being a difficulty regardless of their emotions for each other. Kenneth particularly appeared to take leaving his household behind arduous, and they’re going to have the a lot higher distance to journey in the event that they wish to go to. Might this be the place the drama is available in for them in 90 Day Fiancé: The Different Method?
Fortunate for inquiring minds, we’ve social media to present us some trace of how Kenneth and Armando are doing within the current day. Kenneth not too long ago shared an image of the 2 in entrance of the seaside with the caption “#lovewins,” so I am optimistic that issues are going effectively. Additionally, again in March, Armando shared a photograph that confirmed the 2 posing in Mexico with some acquainted faces.
It appears like two of Kenneth’s daughters made the journey to Mexico to go to their dad and cling with Armando’s daughter! So no matter what’s approaching 90 Day Fiancé: The Different Method for these two, viewers can breathe only a bit simpler with the data that social media makes it seem just like the couple are nonetheless collectively and doing effectively.
90 Day Fiancé: The Different Method airs on TLC Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the franchise, and for the newest occurring in tv and flicks.
Add Comment