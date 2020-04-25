90s music questions for your home pub quiz

The nineties was a golden age of music, with lots of the largest bands hitting new heights and solo stars developing with music that has stood the take a look at of time.

And so no budding Zoom quizmaster must be with out a 90s music spherical of their digital pub quiz. However who has the time to make up all of the questions themselves? Properly, fortunately we do, and right here’s 20 that must be helpful to maintain you going for a bit.

Benefit from the quiz…

Questions

Title the members of the band Blur (a degree for every) What’s the title of Britney Spears’ first single, launched in 1998? What’s the title of the primary album by Oasis? Title all the unique members of Take That (a degree for every) Everyone’s Free to Put on Sunscreen was a 1999 hit for which Australian artist, greatest recognized for movie directing? Which band had a 1997 hit with the track The Medicine Don’t Work? What was the title of the Kids’s collection on which S Membership 7 started their musical profession? Which 1998 Madonna album featured the hit single Frozen? During which yr of the nineties did Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain die? What had been REM shedding of their 1991 hit single? Whitney Houston’s rendition of I Will At all times Love You shot into the charts in 1992 after it was featured wherein Hollywood movie? In keeping with Natalie Inbruglia in 1997, “Nothing’s proper, I’m…” what? Sinead O’Connor had a giant chart hit in 1990 with which track written by Prince? Who was the lead guitarist in The Stone Roses? Which track by Manchester band James was the lead track within the 1999 America Pie movie soundtrack? Title the Bryan Adams track that was featured within the movie Robin Hood Prince of Thieves and spent 16 weeks on the high of the UK charts in 1991 In 1995, The Beatles launched their Anthology albums, that includes uncommon and never-before-heard demos. What was the title of the brand new track that they launched forward of those albums? What number of members had been within the Backstreet Boys? Who’s the lead singer of Pearl Jam? Radiohead sang about Pretend Plastic what?

Solutions

Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James, Dave Rowntree … Child One Extra Time Undoubtedly, Possibly Robbie Williams, Jason Orange, Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald Baz Luhrmann The Verve Miami 7 Ray of Mild 1994 Their faith (Shedding My Faith) The Bodyguard Torn Nothing Compares 2 U John Squire Laid (Every thing I do) I Do It For You Free As A Fowl 5. Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough Eddie Vedder Timber