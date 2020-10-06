91-year-old Congress leader Motilal Vora infected with Corona, admitted to AIIMS

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora has been infected with the Corona virus and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. Sources associated with Vora say that his condition remains stable. He is 91 years old. Also Read – Punjab Health Minister infected with Corona virus, shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi

Vora was a member of Rajya Sabha till April this year. He was the general secretary (administration) of the party till a few weeks before the reshuffle in the Congress organization. Also Read – Special Mask: Hepa filter mask will be made of corona shield, prepared in Kanpur, will be useful for school children

Vora has also had ministers from several departments in the central government, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Treasurer of Congress. Also Read – Now video of another MP of MP goes viral, women are seen distributing sarees

Prior to Vora, many senior Congress leaders have been hit by Kovid. Ahmed Patel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tarun Gogoi, RPN Singh and some other party leaders have been infected with the Corona virus in the last few months.

Not only this, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and many other leaders of the opposition and opposition were also infected with this virus.