94 per cent of Star Wars fans want an Anakin Skywalker return, new poll finds

It’s official – the Anakin Skywalker renaissance is on its method.

Years after Hayden Christensen’s tackle the fallen Jedi was mocked and criticised for his appearances within the Star Wars prequels, fans appear able to forgive and overlook, voting of their hundreds that they want Christensen’s tackle the youthful Darth Vader to make a return to the Star Wars universe.

Particularly associated to rumours that Christensen may reprise his function because the Jedi-turned-Sith in co-star Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ collection, our poll requested RadioTimes.com readers whether or not they’d be eager for the actor to take one other swing at Anakin.

Over two thousand fans ended up voting in favour of Christensen and Anakin’s return, making a staggering 94 per cent of responders eager on the thought vs simply 6 per cent who didn’t want to see him again in motion (presumably after just lately rewatching Assault of the Clones).

The outcomes have been a bit of a landslide, and general the power of the response means that the Obi-Wan collection may have a success on its palms if Anakin does return in some type, and particularly if Christensen could be persuaded to reprise his function.

Whether or not that may really occur stays to be seen – there have been rumours doing the rounds for years that Christensen can be again within the Star Wars sequel films which didn’t come to fruition (bar a brief voice cameo in direction of the tip of Rise of Skywalker alongside different Jedi), and it’s attainable the Obi-Wan whispers are nothing greater than wishful pondering.

Nonetheless, even when Disney wasn’t pondering of bringing Christensen again not directly, the outcomes of this poll recommend that they could want to contemplate it – clearly, there’s an urge for food for extra of the Chosen One, even earlier than he received his cool masks and black cape.

And already, we’ve a couple of concepts for what Anakin Skywalker’s return to Star Wars may imply for the character…

