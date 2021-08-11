96,000 Salmon Die After Primary Chlorine Leak In Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — About 96,000 farmed salmon are believed to have died when a leak in a close-by tank despatched about 4,000 gallons of chlorine right into a fjord in Arctic Norway.

Roger Pedersen, a spokesman for salmon farming corporate Grieg Seafood, mentioned the leak happened at certainly one of its fish slaughterhouses within the town of Alta and the fish have been in a close-by retaining cage on the time.



“We’re linking this to a chlorine leak,” Pedersen informed Norwegian broadcaster NRK, including that the corporate used to be now “dealing with the lifeless fish responsibly and investigating why the leak happened.”

The chlorine is used to disinfect the water after slaughter.

On Twitter, police in Northern Norway mentioned “important quantities of salmon are lifeless” and the leaked liquid had spilled into the Atlantic Ocean.

Police spokesman Stein Hugo Joergensen informed NRK that there used to be no threat of poisonous chlorine fuel at the land. The reason for the leak remains to be below investigation.

Alta is situated 169 miles northeast of Tromsoe, the biggest town in Arctic Norway.

Grieg Seafood describes itself as one of the crucial international’s main salmon farming firms. It has farms in Norway, Canada and the British Shetland Islands. The top administrative center is situated in Bergen, Norway.