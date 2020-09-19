97 people lost their lives traveling in labor station trains: Government’s reply in Parliament

new Delhi: The central government has admitted for the first time that during the lockdown implemented in the wake of the Kovid-19 crisis, 97 people were killed while traveling in labor-specific trains run to take migrant workers to their destination. Also Read – 30 MPs turned Corona positive, may be cut in the monsoon session of Parliament: report

Railway Minister Goyal said, "Based on the data provided by the state police, 97 people were reported dead by September 9 while traveling in labor special trains during the current Kovid-19 crisis." He said that out of these 97 cases of death, in 87 cases the state police sent the bodies for post mortem and so far 51 post mortem reports have been received from the concerned state police.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gave this information to the Rajya Sabha on Friday in a written reply to a question asked by Trinamool Congress's Dereke O'Brien.

The Union Railway Minister said, “The post mortem report shows heart failure due to death, heart disease, brain haemorrhage, chronic critical illness, severe lung disease, severe liver disease etc. Goyal told that a total of 63.19 lakh, stranded workers traveled in labor-specific trains.