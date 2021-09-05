98 Hindus who got here for pilgrimage one and a part yr in the past returned to Pakistan, may just now not return because of Corona

New Delhi: The folk of Hindu society who got here to India from Pakistan have returned. Those 98 other folks got here to India about one and a part years in the past, however were given caught right here because of Corona virus. And may just now not go back because of restrictions. Those integrated girls and kids.Additionally Learn – 2nd wave of corona virus stopped in Delhi? No dying for twenty fourth consecutive day

It's being advised that those other folks had come to India for pilgrimage remaining yr. However then the corona virus knocked and those other folks remained right here. Wazir, a resident of Pakistan, advised that we had come to Haridwar, however may just now not move because of Corona. We have been staying in Jodhpur. We thank the Govt of India who were given our Kovid take a look at achieved.

Punjab: 98 Pakistani Hindus, who got here to India on pilgrimage 1.5 years in the past & were given stranded because of COVID restrictions, returned by the use of Attari-Wagah border nowadays “We have been scheduled to go back on Sept 3 however have been grew to become again as they didn’t have RT-PCR take a look at document,” says protocol officer percent.twitter.com/0D2SX2ktqV – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Allow us to let you know that RTPCR take a look at was once achieved for the entire individuals who have long gone again. They have been intended to go back throughout the Attari-Wagah border on September 3 itself, however may just now not move because of loss of checks.