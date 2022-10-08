9z qualified for the Rio Major: “The feeling is one of happiness, of work accomplished and of a dream come true”

Credit: Joaquin Sosa

It was a great day for Latino organizations at RMR Americas and the first note was given by 9z, who beat ATK 2-0 and qualified for the next Major which will take place in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. La Violeta thus sealed a qualifier where she was able to show all her level and for the second time she will say she presents in the most important CSGO competition.

“I feel very happy. More than anything I’ve done in my career. He is a Major in my country and I love that I will be able to see the Brazilian fans supporting us, because I know they will be with us. It is what I want to see the most”, Zakk -coach of the team- told Infobae Latin Power. Along with nqz, they became the first Brazilians to qualify for the tournament that will land in their country of origin.

In April 9z he had already made history with a miracle run which made them the first non-Brazilian team from the region to qualify for the Major. In this edition, although the competition was very tight due to the level of the teams that arrived, La Violeta once again demonstrated why it is one of the most important organizations in Latin America.

“We were surprised (the classification), really. There are many teams about to be left out and it is a war. Not even the best team is safe here. It is a war that literally everyone wants to win. It always surprises you, because anyone can beat anyone. But we had confidence and faith that we could qualify and that we could beat anyone on a good day of ours.”, counted dgt.

“The bootcamp is always good, because it gets you used to the level of Europe, it adapts you. Your brain and your whole body works hard to get to the level of Europe, so you improve much faster. Without bootcamp I don’t know if we would have qualified, it’s a giant change,” she added.

For Violeta it was not an easy road and the squad went through several important changes in recent months. Luken’s departure was followed by the arrival of the young nqz to complete the team. In September, Rox announced that he was taking time off due to personal issues. In this framework, Buddha -arrived from the Academy- joined as the fifth member.

“It was an intense experience and, more than anything, we knew what we were capable of if we played good Counter, with desire and happiness. It costs us a lot because we left family, friends, everything, to live that, but in the end it was worth it It is an indescribable feeling. The feeling is one of happiness, of work accomplished and, more than anything, of a dream come true.”. remarked nqz.

Read more: Buda, the latest addition to 9z: “I want to qualify for the Major, I want to have a sticker with my name on it”

With 9z already classified, now the eyes of the region are on Isurus. El Tiburón, who began his journey through the RMR with two defeats, recovered in time and stayed in the race in the last two games. With only one spot available and six teams alive, the 100% Argentine squad will seek to continue advancing. Today, starting at 3:00 p.m. (AR), he will meet Complexity in an all-or-nothing matchup for permanence.

