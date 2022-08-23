9z Team defeated Case Esports and will seek a place in the top CS:GO championship in the world

@zTeam

On the third day of competition in the second open qualifier for the Americas RMR, 9z Team defeated Case Esports 2-1 and qualified for the continental competition, where they will seek to enter the Rio Major . On the other hand, this Thursday the third and last open qualifier will begin.

In the intersection that was on the side of 9z, the first map was Inferno, the choice of the Brazilians. Although Violeta started better from the CT side with a 4-2 in favor, the reaction of Case it did not took her long to arrive. First with five points in a row, and then they closed the first half 9-6 up.

Despite having lost the second round of pistols, 9z he stayed with the forced one and little by little he approached the scoreboard until they reached a tie 11-11. When it seemed that the violet team was getting closer to taking the map, Casemiro’s team had a run of four points in a row with which they secured Inferno 16-14 .

9z already made history by being the first non-Brazilian South American team to qualify for the Major

The next map was Nuke, chosen by the Violet, who again showed why it is their best scenario by winning a strong 10-5 on the Terrorist side. In the second half, things seemed to get complicated because the Brazilians -although they lost the pistol round- won the force that gave them the push to get closer. With a great job by the Uruguayan duo max-dgt, 9z prevailed and won 16-10 to send the series to decider.

Everything was defined in Mirage, where Violeta came out with everything and scored a strong 11-4 in the first half. Again dgt was key to get that important difference from the CT side. After the change of sides, similar to the previous map, Case got three rounds with which it seemed that they were closing in on the scoreboard, but when 9z reacted, sentenced the map 16-7 to stay with the series 2-1.

Thus, 9z Team secured a place in the RMR of the Americas , which will be played from October 4 to 9 with a venue to be confirmed. There the best 16 teams from all over the continent will face each other in search of one of the 6 seats to the IEM Rio what is at stake.

On the other hand, for those who have not arrived, there is one last chance in the third open qualifier, which will take place from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27. After the problems that the first two qualifiers went through, the teams in the region will seek to take advantage of the third opportunity to reach the RMR.

KEEP READING

With more problems, the South American qualifier for the CS:GO Rio Major continues

9z in the world top 19: “It feels incredible, a year ago this was unthinkable”

Franco Escobar, the former Newell’s player, joined an esports team