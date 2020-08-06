A 12-year-old girl was raped, women commission president met family members, Kejriwal said – Havniyant shocks

new Delhi: A brutal incident of rape of a 12-year-old girl has come to light in Delhi. The badly injured girl has been admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went to the hospital to know the condition of the injured girl and met her family members. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The information of this act of humiliation has shaken the soul to the inside. It is not tolerable for such poor criminals to roam freely. ” Also Read – Sexual harassment and assault of 12-year-old girl in Delhi, treatment underway at AIIMS

Chief Minister Kejriwal and Delhi Women's Commission President Swati Maliwal met the family of the rape victim at the hospital. During this, the Chief Minister also announced the assistance amount for the family.

Chaudhary Anil Kumar, president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, also visited Piragadhi to meet the family of the younger Nirbhaya. State Congress Committee President Chaudhary Anil Kumar said, "In order to bring justice to the little Nirbhaya, a siege will be done at the Lt. Governor's residence i.e. Raj Bhavan. I met the victim and her parents and assured them of all possible help. "

State Congress Committee President Chaudhary Anil Kumar said, “The Congress will continue to fight this battle until justice will be achieved.” It has been 3 days since the incident, why the government was sleeping till now. Already had been referred to the government hospital, yet Kejriwal ji remained silent. “

On behalf of the State Congress Committee, it was said, “Today those who once shone politics on Nirbhaya are silent on such heinous crimes as if nothing has happened. Why Kejriwal, do not expect even a word of condolence. Well, the Congress had also given justice to Nirbhaya, he will also get this girl. Did not do politics even then, still will not. ”