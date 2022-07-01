A 12-year-old programmer brings Ubuntu’s Unity desktop back to life with his first major update since 2016

Last February we told you about the story of Rudra Saraswat, a young Indian programmer who, at the tender age of 12, he was already leading three distributions derived from Ubuntu, and had developed several apps (such as Gamebuntu). Saraswat explained how he had taken advantage of the two hours a day that his mother allowed him to dedicate to computing “as long as he got good grades”:

“I released the first beta of Ubuntu Unity taking advantage of those two hours, and two days later the news appeared in Forbes: that’s when he realized that I had done something great“.

THE 10 MOST DANGEROUS COMMANDS for Windows, Mac, Linux

Perhaps the last big fan of the Unity desktop (so far)

Precisely Unity is one of his favorite projects: is the current maintainer of Unity7, its intended successor UnityX and from the only distro that comes with this desktop as default: the ‘remix’ Ubuntu Unity.

Saraswat has been a Unity user precisely since the same year that Canonical announced its replacement as the Ubuntu desktop; namely, since 2017, when our protagonist was only 7 years old. For him, Unity has been around for as long as he can remember (or rather before, since the desktop environment in question was released when he was only two years old).

Due to Canonical abandoning Unity in favor of GNOME, this desktop environment had not experienced any relevant updates since 2016. At least not until yesterday, when the efforts of Saraswat and his project partners finally resulted in the release of Unity 7.6.

The stable version of Unity 7.6 has officially been released! 🎉 It’s the first major release of Unity since 16.10 and includes support for changing the accent color 🎨 from Unity Control Center and a redesigned UI 💻 besides other improvementshttps://t.co/mXEHu6kuzw@ubuntu pic.twitter.com/fgtlM2xBcJ – Ubuntu Unity Remix (@ubuntu_unity) June 30, 2022

What’s new Old man?

Being the first release in such a long time, it was to be expected that it would arrive with a good handful of novelties under its arm, starting with a flatter style —according to the fashion that has been imposed in the rest of desktop environments (and not only in Linux)— and the introduction of accent colors and rounded corners.





We will also see, for example, a redesigned HUD and dashboard or the Nemo file explorer (from the Cinnamon project) replacing GNOME’s Nautilus. But perhaps the biggest changes come from the hand of an improvement in performance, having reduced the consumption of RAM memory by up to 800 MBmaking the Unity experience much smoother than ever before.

I want to test Unity on my Ubuntu, how?

The easiest way to test the new Unity 7.6 is to download the most recent version of the Ubuntu Unity distributionbut if we are users of any other ‘flavor’ of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS we can install Unity in it by executing the following commands: