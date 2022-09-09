A 150-million-year-old dinosaur found in river sediments will be auctioned in Paris

The specimen, which is more than 3 meters long and 1.30 meters high, will be sold on October 20 by the cabinet Alexandre Giquello and associates, it is an art and antiques trading company

Zephyra dinosaur of the Iguanodon family that lived 150 million years ago, which is very well preserved, was presented this Wednesday in Paris to be auctioned with an initial price estimate between 400,000 and 500,00 euros, that would be between 396,488 and 495,610 dollars.

The specimen, which is more than 3 meters long and 1.30 meters high, will be sold on October 20 by the cabinet Alexandre Giquello and associatesit is an art and antiques trading company.

The peculiarity of this dinosaur is that his skeleton was almost completely unearthed, with 70% of the original bones recoveredas well as its state of conservation.

Zéphyr was discovered in 2019, after millions of years hidden under the sediments of a river, in the state of Colorado, United States.

“During the preparations, tendons from a part of the bones of the spine were found. This is something that almost never fossilizes.” commented to Efe natural history expert Iacopo Briano. The paleontologist considered the presence of these tendons something “almost unheard of” in dinosaur fossils.

This specimen of Camptosaurus was herbivorous and could move quickly and agilely on two or four legs. It could reach a speed of up to 25 kilometers per hour.

The cause of his death is unknown, but, it is believed that it could have been due to a natural catastrophe that buried his remains, or to an illness. In any case, the scientist stated that “when we have such a complete specimen it is usually due to a sudden event, something catastrophic, like a flood.”

The Iguanodon is the second type of dinosaur that was described by paleontologists in 1879, after William Harlow Reed discovered remains of Camptosaurus such as Zéphyr, in Wyoming (USA).

Zéphyr has large eye sockets with small slits above them, which probably served to protect its eyes from the sun, so experts assume that it was active during the day. These types of adaptations can be observed in some species of birds that live today.

The skeleton that will be sold in Paris was restored by the Italian Zoicthe main company in the world specialized in paleontology.

