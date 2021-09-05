A 16-year-old Hindu boy who ran away with female friend from UP used to be thrashed fiercely by means of a dozen folks in MP considering of it as a ‘Muslim’

Devas: A 16-year-old Hindu boy who used to be taking a minor female friend of his personal faith from Uttar Pradesh, mistaking him as a ‘Muslim’, used to be brutally thrashed in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district by means of over a dozen folks. The incident happened 4 days in the past at the Bhaunrasa toll tax at the Dewas-Bhopal street, about 17 km from the Dewas district headquarters. This knowledge used to be given by means of a police officer on Saturday. The officer mentioned that the accused concept {that a} 16-year-old Hindu boy, who used to be taking a 12-year-old Hindu lady with him by means of seduction, used to be a Muslim, so thrashed him.Additionally Learn – Homicide in Love Affair, female friend’s frame discovered buried 6 toes underneath floor in lover’s kitchen

The officer mentioned, “They (the thrashers) concept it used to be a case of affection jihad. We have been continuously telling them that each belong to the Hindu group, however they didn’t concentrate to us and saved on beating. This incident took place 4 days in the past.” The officer mentioned on situation of anonymity that if we had no longer stored him, he would possibly have died. Additionally Learn – UP: ‘IPS officer’ arrested for duping crores, 5.743 kg gold jewelery seized

On the similar time, Sonkachh Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Singh Sengar mentioned that data used to be gained about this minor boy and woman operating clear of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. The native police have been requested to take either one of them into police custody, on which the police crew began checking by means of preventing the buses at Bhunarasa toll tax. Additionally Learn – Stumble upon in UP: Rs 1 lakh prize criminal injured in come upon, 45 lakh money recovered from 3 of his pals

Sengar mentioned that those two minors have been discovered all the way through the checking of the bus going from Uttar Pradesh to Ahmedabad. He used to be thrown off the bus. In the meantime, some folks following him from the automobile additionally got here and began beating the boy within the presence of the police.

The police crew rescued the boy from the gang and despatched the boy to the commercial police station. Concurrently, the lady used to be despatched to the ladies’s police station. In the meantime, chasing the youngsters, the crew of Uttar Pradesh Police used to be additionally coming to Indore at the side of relations. Later, the relations of each the youngsters took either one of them within the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police.

SDOP Sengar mentioned that the video of the boy being assaulted by means of the accused had long gone viral on social media. In response to the viral video, a case has been registered at Bhaurasa police station in opposition to 15 unidentified folks together with 4 named accused below sections 353, 147, 323 and 294 of IPC. He mentioned that no accused has been arrested to this point. Police is on the lookout for them.