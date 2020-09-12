A 19-year-old student committed suicide, suicide note a day before NEET exam

new Delhi: Fear of poor performance in National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, a 19-year-old candidate committed suicide. Before the NEET examination to be held on Sunday, tomorrow, on Saturday, a student should know that if he does not succeed in it, he will disappoint everyone. This student has written this thing in a suicide note. Police said that the deceased has been identified as Jotishree Durga and was found hanging in her house. Please tell that NEET (UG) exam is to be held tomorrow i.e. on Sunday. Also Read – Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad’s condition deteriorated in AIIMS, kept on ventilator

Please tell that a few days before this incident, another candidate had committed suicide in Ariyalur in the state. Also Read – Corona virus growing rapidly in the country, PM Modi said- Until the vaccine of Kovid 19 comes, then we…

Police said that a suicide note has been found from the body in which the deceased wrote that he feared his poor performance in the examination. According to the information, the NEET-aspirant has committed suicide in Madurai today. A suicide has left behind his death. He has written in it, I have prepared really well, but I am afraid that if I do not get a seat, I will disappoint everyone. I am sorry. Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 2438 people Corona positive in 24 hours, worst condition of Rajdhani Raipur, Learn latest updates

Tamil Nadu: A NEET-aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Madurai today. A note left behind by her reads, “… I really studied well but afraid if I received a seat disappointing everyone. Going sorry… ”Police present at spot. NEET (UG) exams are scheduled to be held tomorrow pic.twitter.com/yVmB5WUYur – ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

As soon as the information of the suicide of the girl student has arrived, the police have reached the scene and are investigating the matter.

Despite the Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam mourning the incident, opposition parties opposing the Tamil Nadu Neet exam were targeted. DMK President MK Stalin said that NEET “is not an exam.”

Expressing grief over the incident, Palaniswamy said through a tweet that students have many opportunities to achieve success and taking such steps by them is heart-wrenching. He said, “It is sad to see that students who are looking forward to the future are taking such steps.” Panneerselvam said in one of his tweets that such incidents are tragic and students “are the basis of future”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Stalin tweeted, “From the death of Anita (a student who committed suicide in 2017) to Jotishree Durga, we should understand that Neet is seriously affecting students.” He said, I say again that suicide is not the solution. Neet is not an exam “

Let us know that the cases of suicides among students are constantly increasing. This student gave her life simply because she could not bear the pressure of social or family expectations. There is a need today that the burden of responsibility and expectations should not be put on students so much that they give up their lives.