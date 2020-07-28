A 20 cm long knife was found in the patient’s liver, AIIMS doctors did the operation in 3 hours

new Delhi: The doctors at AIIMS successfully fired a 20 cm long knife stuck in a person’s liver after a rare and challenging operation which lasted for about three hours here. The person had taken out a knife in an abnormal mental state. Also Read – 27-year-old doctor succumbs to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital while struggling for a month with Corona

Doctors said they were surprised at how the 28-year-old man swallowed the sharp-edged knife, while there was no damage to his windpipe, lungs, heart and other vital organs. Also Read – Delhi: CRPF sub-inspector in Lodhi Estate killed the inspector first and then shot himself, both dead

Dr. Nihar Ranjan Das, professor in the Gastrointestinal Surgery and Liver Transplantation Department at AIIMS, said, “This knife cuts the esophagus, the vagina, the heart or the large veins very easily on the way to the liver from the mouth. could.” Also Read – Corona vaccine made in India starts human trials in Delhi, first dose given to a 30 year old

Professor Dr. Das said, “We read a lot of places and tried to find out if there was ever a talk of swallowing such a big thing before. But we did not find any such case before, we are studying more about it. “

The head of the department of gastrointestinal surgery and liver transplantation at AIIMS said that there have been earlier cases when small needles or fish thorns have reached the liver through holes in the stomach. It is being told that the patient is a daily wage laborer from Palwal, Haryana and used to drink hemp. The doctor said, “He is not addicted, but he often smoked cannabis.”

The person told the doctors that during the lockdown enforced by the Corona virus about a month and a half ago, when he was in the kitchen, he wished to eat his knife. He tried to chew on her and later swallowed her with water. “

Doctors said that he had no problem for about a month. But later he started having problems in eating, lost weight, fever and stomach ache. Soon his stomach ache became unbearable. He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Dr. Das said, “Ultrasound and X-ray of the stomach revealed the presence of a kitchen knife in the liver. This patient was referred to AIIMS in view of the complications in extracting it.” This patient came to the emergency department in AIIMS on 12 July. He did not have a corona virus infection.

Dr. Das said that the CT scan had revealed the exact position of the knife in the patient’s body. The knife pierced part of his small intestine and penetrated into the liver. Because of which blood and shedding, along with infection, pus was also formed there. He told that his hemoglobin level was also low and the reason was also reduced. There was water on the right side of his chest.

In such a situation, his operation was not possible immediately. The doctors first decided to reduce the other problems and offer blood. He was given an antibiotic overdose. Doctors said that 100 milliliters of pus was extracted from his body daily through pipes for four to five days.

Dr. Das said that water was removed from his chest from another tube. Psychological advice was also given to the patient during this period. He said that after about seven days, when his condition improved slightly, we operated on him. Dr. Das said that after nearly three hours of operation, on July 19, the knife was removed on the way to Aut. The patient’s condition is now out of danger.