A 2001 legal conflict over the Linux code keeps open the possibility that a company could charge a royalty for its use.

When GNU/Linux is said to be an operating system of the Unix family of systems, many people tend to think that the former was developed using code from the latter, from the original Unix developed by AT&T. But this is not the case: Linux (what we properly call ‘Linux’, that is, the kernel of the system) has the same relationship with Unix as ReactOS does with Windows…

…it is a clone, written from scratch to work very similar to the original (which makes it easier to port applications), but it is not a derivative. In fact, being precise, Linux is the clone of another clonebecause its immediate reference when it was created was another Unix-based operating system: MINIX.

Thanks to this, we could deduce that none of the multiple legal issues surrounding ownership of the rights to Unix operating system code today it would have to splash Linux in any way. However, the reality is a bit more complex.

When IBM opted for Linux… and the ‘brown mess’

Locatedmonos. 1993: the Novell company buys AT&T Unix Systems Laboratories (along with the intellectual property of the products developed there). At the end of the same year, Novell resells said division to Santa Cruz Operation. However, the latter does not buy all of its intellectual property rights, but part of them remain in the hands of Novell.

1998: Santa Cruz Operation joins other large companies, including the giant Intel and IBM, to form the ‘Monterey Project’, with the aim of jointly developing a version of Linux capable of running on multiple hardware platforms.

2001: IBM (owner of a derivative of Unix called AIX) checks that the Linux community is having more success in carrying out the task of the Monterey Project than this one, so he decides to abandon it and go on to support Linux. As part of this support, contributes some parts of the AIX code to kernel development de Linux.

Problem? That IBM had developed those parts of AIX after their collaboration with the Monterey Project began, so Santa Cruz Operation felt that its former partners were using their own contributions to bolster a commercial Unix rival.



Unix, quite a technological ‘dinosaur’. (Image taken from ‘Jurassic Park’)

Bankruptcies, divisions, and fragmentation of rights to Unix

That same year, Santa Cruz Operation decides to get rid of and sells its rights to Unix to an independent subsidiary company called Caldera, who will be the one to initiate a lawsuit against IBM and RedHat in 2003 claiming to be the owner of the code provided by IBM and already included in the Linux kernel.

For four years, the Linux community fears the possible legal consequences of this labyrinthine lawsuit. Until Caldera, then renamed SCO Group, goes bankrupt in 2007, loses its first trial on Linux, another against Novell related to his Unix rights and is also receiving defamation lawsuits from RedHat and SUSE.

Another four years later, in 2011, SCO Group rights are sold to UnXis (currently Xinuos)but the first (renamed again as TSG Group) maintains its active lawsuit against IBM and company, achieving that in 2013 a judge reactivated the case.

At this point, we have the old Unix rights scattered among three companies that we know of: a big technology company (Novell), a bankrupt company (SCO/TSG Group) and a developer of Unix systems for servers (Xinuos).



Several of the brands/companies that have clashed with IBM over the rights to part of the Linux code.

In all this time, the case has remained dormant… but I live in court, while the Linux community continued to develop its operating system and the lawyers continued to collect thanks to the stubbornness of each other. A stubbornness that is not unusual considering the prize that is at stake…

…the possibility of claiming partial ownership over a kernel that not only now has many more desktop users than it did in 2003… but also is present at the heart of the predominant operating system in the mobile sector (Android)installing millions of new copies of it every year.

Let’s imagine for a moment how much income in canon could be that is if any of the heirs of Santa Cruz Operation finally achieves a victory in court.

One door closes, but recently another opened

A year ago we learned, however, that the legal path had come to an abrupt end for TSG Group: the judicial receiver that the state of Delaware appointed to supervise the company has recommended reach an agreement with IBM to close the matter before “the uncertain final success of the claims” of TSG against it. In exchange, IBM will contribute $14.25 million that will provide some liquidity to its dying rival.

Case closed? Well, no! Because let’s remember that TSG Group sold its rights to Unix to Xinuos, who in March 2021 filed his own lawsuit against IBM, in which he even asked that the courts reverse his acquisition of RedHat (for 34,000 million dollars), filed as part of a ‘conspiracy’ against UNIX.

IBM has dismissed their allegations as “baseless”—and, of course, it seems unlikely that any court will force it to ditch RedHat in the foreseeable future—but, in any event, this Xinuos lawsuit keeps a door open to a possible earthquake in the world of software when it could have been completely closed.

An earlier version of the article was published in 2021.

Main Image | Extracted from the BBC documentary ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’