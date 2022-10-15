A 24-story tower in Istanbul caught fire

The fire broke out in a 24-storey building in the Kadıköy district

A massive fire spread rapidly in a 24-storey tower in the Kadıköy district of Istanbul, Turkey.

As detailed by the authorities, the fire, which started on the lower floors but reached the top floor of the building in a short time through the exterior cladding.

After the call for help, police and medical teams and firefighters from the Kadıköy district itself were sent to the area, but crews from neighboring Üsküdar, Ümraniye and Kartal also attended.

The fire climbed the 24 floors

According to the authorities, the fire was controlled and the residents of the building have been evacuated to a safe area. However, while the controls are carried out in the building, the cooling work of the firefighters continues from the inside and outside.

In addition, security measures continue in the vicinity as some surrounding buildings were evacuated.

Firefighters brought the situation under control but work continues to cool down the building.

explosion in a mine

It was a tragic day this Saturday for Turkey. Forty-one people were killed and 28 injured in the explosion at a coal mine in northwest Turkey, where the rescue teams concluded their tasks this Saturday after finding the body of the last missing miner. “Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We have finally reached the last one. He was also dead, bringing the death toll to 41″, President Recep Tayyip Edogan stated.

With this, the rescue operations ended, 20 hours after the explosion that occurred in the Amasra mine, in the northwest of Turkey. Among those rescued there were 28 injured.

About a hundred miners were at the bottom of the gallery when the explosion occurred, apparently due to a firedamp explosion, on Friday at 6:15 p.m. local time (3:15 p.m. GMT), just before nightfall, which made the search difficult. According to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, “58 miners were able to save themselves, or were rescued by teams.”

Television footage showed hundreds of people – some with tears in their eyes – gathered around a damaged white building near the well’s entrance in the Black Sea town of Amasra.

The first miners who managed to get out and who were not injured participated in the rescue efforts.

The head of state, who faces a difficult presidential election next year, spoke before the rescued miners and announced an exhaustive investigation into “how the explosion occurred and who is responsible.” “All this will be determined in an administrative and judicial investigation, which has already begun,” assured the president.

Similarly, Erdogan previously promised that the state “will protect the families” of the victims, whose funerals were already being held this Saturday in neighboring towns.

Developing…

KEEP READING:

The explosion in a coal mine in Turkey leaves 41 dead