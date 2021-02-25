A 500GB PS4 may no longer support Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Activision has said that gamers with a 500GB PS4 can “need to make space” if you want to have fully updated versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare / Warzone present on one system.

In a post on the Call of Duty blog, the franchise publisher wrote: “Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default 500GB hard drive may need to make space if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare / Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packages installed. If you have both games installed and have kept up-to-date with patches, you may need to remove some unused game content to successfully download and install the patch [más reciente] the Warzone. “.

It’s common knowledge that Activision’s latest Call of Duty games take up a lot of storage, but it seems like they may be extended beyond the capacity of a base PS4 as they receive more updates. Without compression, external storage may become the only way to have the full Call of Duty package on a console for some players.

The blog notes that players can click R3 in the Black Ops Cold War main menu to uninstall. “content you may not have played in a while”, for example, Campaign or Zombies. The same can be achieved in Modern Warfare or Warzone by heading to the ‘General’ tab in the options menu and then clicking on the ‘Installed Games’ option. Of course, you don’t need to download the Warzone Season 2 update if you only plan to play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

This news comes before the launch of Cold War Season 2, which will bring with it a new Zombies mode called Outbreak, new operators, weapons and maps. Zombies appear to be heading to Warzone as well, at least judging from recent leaks.

In October 2020, Epic Games released a patch for Fortnite that served to reduce its storage space by 60 GB. And hopefully Activision is considering similar measures, as this certainly won’t be the final update for Call of Duty.