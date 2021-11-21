A 9-year-old girl became champion in the BMX Pan American Cup

Antonella Puyo lifts the trophy she won for winning the 2021 BMX Pan American Cup in Lima

From 6 years old, Antonella Puyo started practicing BMX -A discipline that consists of touring a motocross field but with a bicycle-. With just 9 years old, Puyo has placed the gold medal in the 2021 BMX Pan American Cup, which was held in Lima, where it contested first place with competitors from Peru, Brazil, Colombia and Chile. On the last 10th of August, Puyo took second place in the National BMX Championship in Tulcán, Ecuador.

The gold medal was obtained in the 9-year-old ladies category of the Pan American. Although he has only been practicing this sport for three years, Puyo already has so many medals that he has lost count, as he told the agency EFE. “I am passionate about this sport, I like everything about bicicross: speed, jumps ”, He told the international agency, which states that Puyo has competed in Belgium, Brazil, the United States, Colombia and Peru. In 2019, Puyo participated in the BMX World Championship on the tracks of Zolder, Belgium, in the Challenger category.

The current champion is preparing for a new international competition that will take place at the end of November. Puyo will be measured with participants from different countries in the Great United States National, which will be based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The BMX is an extreme sport which has two modes: carrera, where the route must be completed in the shortest possible time, and free style (freestyle), modality in which acrobatics are performed. It is believed that the BMX It started in the United States in the late 1970s. Then in Europe, England, the Netherlands and France were the first to embrace the new sport. At the Olympics, BMX is a new discipline. The first time sport was included was in Beijing 2008.

Antonella Puyo is in the fourth grade of school and practices two hours a day on the La Carolina park track, located in the north center of Quito. At only 9 years old, he already dreams big and hopes to participate in several Olympic Games. “I feel very happy because every time I get closer to my biggest dream is to be a four-time olympic bicicross champion, And since you can go to the Olympics from 16 years old, I have already counted and I want to win at 16, at 20, at 24 and at 28, ″ said Puyo.

Antonella Puyo holds the trophy for second place in the National BMX Championship – Tulcán, in Ecuador (Photo: WRiders)

After participating in the Grand National of the United States, Puyo will compete in the 2021 National Cup of Ecuador. The athlete who has also trained in Colombia and the United States says that she enjoys training and competitions because she can have more friends and see different parts of the world: “The bicycle is my favorite toy, I really enjoy every training and every competition. Also, something that I love is the possibility of meeting and making friends in various countries ”.

In the last Games Ecuador achieved important positions in this discipline. In the men’s BMX race, Alfredo Campo obtained an Olympic diploma after being placed in fifth position in the final of its category. Doménica Azuero also participated in women’s BMX, but could not access the final race as he came in fifth position in the quarterfinals.

Azuero, 25, created the club W-Riders to “help the new athletes who are being trained so that they have a path to success,” according to Miguel Azuero, the athlete’s father, to a local media. It is at the W-Riders club where Antonella Puyo learned about BMX and it has prepared for its international competitions together with other sports boys and girls who are committed to this extreme sport.

KEEP READING:

A complaint by the gold medalist Richard Carapaz uncovered the precarious situation of athletes in Ecuador

What do the scarves worn by the two Olympic medalists from Ecuador in Tokyo mean