A ball from a child marked the skin of Edson Álvarez in a small shell and was recorded on video

The Mexican midfielder played a soccer game with elementary school students in Curaçao, where he received a strong impact from the ball that left a mark on the back of his thigh.

Edson Alvarez lifted his second consecutive league trophy with the Ajax from Amsterdam. After having finished his activity in the Eredivisie and before going to the possible calls of Gerardo Martino for the summer, went with a group of footballers from his club to Curaçaoa Caribbean country where he started a case with students from a primary school and He received a ball that marked his skin.

In a video broadcast through the verified account of the Dutch club, the national team is observed disputing a soccer match in the modality popularly known as “coladeritas”. At the moment of impact, he stood around his goal to defend it against a scoring opportunity from the rival team, but one of the students ignored his movement and decided to shoot.

After making a cut towards the band, the young footballer made a powerful shot with his right leg that crashed into the Mexican’s leg. The ball did not enter the net, but the Ajax midfielder he carried the traces of battle. Moments later he approached the person in charge of the recording to show him the red circle that formed on his left leg upon impact.

Edson Álvarez participated in an Ajax tour of Curacao (Photo: Eddie Keogh/REUTERS)

“Wherever he plays this way,” one person behind the camera uttered with laughter. Upon hearing the comment, Álvarez reacted with a smile and asked “Are we serious or what?”. Despite having received the impact, the area was covered again and he resumed his participation along with the rest of the children.

Some players from the Ajax squad arrived on the Caribbean island in order to implement social responsibility work. In conjunction with the Sandals Foundationthe team will implement an eight-week program with the aim of giving elementary school boys and girls tools to have fun and develop their technical skills and tools in soccer.

Among the actions, the institutions involved provided resources to schools such as goals, balls, and nets made from recycled material so that they can direct the practice of football. In that sense, thanks to the relevance that he has adopted in recent tournaments with the team, Edson Álvarez was chosen as one of the protagonists of the campaignwhich is why he started the cascarita with elementary school children.

Edson Álvarez was crowned champion with Ajax for the second time in a row (Photo: Twitter/@EdsonAlvarez19)

In the 2021-22 seasonÁlvarez established himself as one of the best in Erik ten Hag’s squad. His perseverance made him a crucial element in Gerardo Martino’s calls with the Mexican National Team, a situation that he prevailed throughout the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf and will prevail in the tricolor’s commitments during the summer.

The native of Tlalnepantla de Baz, State of Mexico, was part of the list of 38 chosen players for the dispute of the first two matches of the Concacaf Nations League and the Mextour in the United States. In this sense, he will be able to participate in the official matches against Suriname and Jamaica, as well as friendlies with Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador.

In case of convincing Tata Martino, Álvarez could be profiled to play his second World Cup with the Tricolorafter having participated in Russia 2018. In addition, at the club level, the arrival of his former coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United could open a door to the English Premier League.

