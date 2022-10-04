A Barcelona on the rise collides with Inter Milan in another attractive day of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Inter Milan and Barcelona face each other on matchday three of the Champions League group stage.

And FC Barcelona dragging a good series of positive results visits this Tuesday to the Inter de Milan on the third date of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Both will dispute a victory in the Estadio Giuseppe Meazza in order to establish himself in second place in Group C behind the Bayern Munich. The match begins at 4:00 p.m. Argentine time and broadcasts it Fox Sports.

The winner of the duel will take second place in Group E, and could even equal the points with the leader Bayern, in case the Bavarian team suffers a defeat against the Victoria Pilsen in the duel that will take place earlier (13:45 Argentine time) in the Allianz Arena.

The culé team faces the match in full positive dynamics, after their last two wins in the Spanish League that have allowed them to lead the championship tied on points with Real Madrid (19 points). Those led by Xavi Hernandez They have only registered one defeat in nine official matches – it was 2-0 against Bayern – and their spirits are on the rise.

One of the great arguments that the Blaugrana cast has is the striker Robert Lewandowskiauthor of the goal against Mallorca the weekend, top scorer in the Spanish championship with 9 goalsto which he adds another 3 goals in the current edition of the Champions. His trident next to Dembele’s y Raphinha he is fearsome for any defense.

The Barça needs to return to victory at the European level but the Inter He also sees this match as crucial, since he has also lost to the Bayern Munich. Everything indicates that Italians and Spaniards should fight for second place in the area to get access to the round of 16.

Picture black and blue arrives at the encounter after falling by 2-1 against AS Roma the weekend in the Italian championship, where he is ninth, eight points behind the leader Napoli. Coach Simone Inzaghi has in doubt the presence of the Argentine striker Lautaro Martinezsuffering from muscular fatigue, although his evolution was favourable.

“Lautaro passed some tests this morning (on Monday) that have not revealed any injury. Today he will do a partial training session, I still have to speak with the doctors and the player to evaluate his physical conditions,” Inzaghi told reporters on Monday. In case of not having him available, his place would be taken by his compatriot Joaquin tucu Correa.

Likely formations:

Inter de Milan: Onana – Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Asslani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco – Lautaro (o Correa), Dzeko. DT: Simone Inzaghi

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Sergi Roberto, Pique, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso – Gavi, Busquets, Pedri – Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha. DT: Xavi Hernandez

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

Estadio: Giuseppe Meazza

Hour: 21:00 CEST / 19:00 GMT

16:00 Argentina, Uruguay and Chile

15:00 Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico City

TV: Fox Sports

