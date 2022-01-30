“A before and after”: Faitelson’s emotional message for Tom Brady’s retirement

Tom Brady could confirm his retirement after Super Bowl LVI (Photo: Kim Klement/REUTERS)

Despite being eliminated in the playoffs of the 2021 NFL season, Tom Brady has not ceased to be the center of debate in the world of sport. And it is that, according to various sources cited by US media, the 44-year-old quarterback would be about to confirm his final retirement of the gridirons after 22 seasons with two teams. Upon hearing the news, David Faitelson dedicated a message to him where he highlighted his achievements.

Through his Twitter account, the controversial sports journalist dedicated some messages to whoever won the Super Bowl ring seven times. In the first one he said “Tom Brady is leaving, there will be a before and after of his legendary career. Some experts point to him, nothing more and nothing less, than as the best quarterback of all time “, through his profile @Faitelson_ESPN.

Similarly, he stressed that the trait that made him different from the rest of the athletes was only his ambition to win. At the time, he cataloged him as one of the best athletes of the generation along with Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James, Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, for “mastering what he does in an extraordinary way”.

The sports journalist highlighted Tom Brady’s career on his Twitter account (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

Brady has been involved with the sport since his teens. Nevertheless, his first approach was with baseball. His skills made him the best catcher on his high school’s representative team, as well as the one of the best left handed hitters. At the same time, he also tried his luck in the American football team of his educational institution, where he demonstrated success and qualities.

During his time in high school, Tom received an offer that could have radically changed his destiny. As one of the top prospects, caught the attention of the Montreal Expos, then playing games in the MLB. He was selected in the 18th draft of the year 1995 with a bonus of USD 500 thousand. However, the University of Michigan also offered him an athletic scholarship to join the football team.

After thinking about it, and motivated by the scouts themselves who invited him to venture into professional baseball, the native of San Mateo, California, he chose to take the path of American football. It was thus that, after five years as a collegiate player, he received the opportunity to join one of the NFL teams that, in the end, he would win a host of titles thanks to his presence.

Tom Brady conquered his greatest glories with the New England Patriots (Photo: Mike Segar/REUTERS)

In 2000 he was chosen by the New England Patriots to be the backup quarterback. Drew Bledsoe. A year later, a spectacular injury to the starting quarterback opened up the possibility of assuming the leading role. a few were enough weeks to make their way into the playoffs and get the first Super Bowl ring by beating the Rams.

After the first success, Brady established himself as the New England Patriots’ undisputed quarterback. The decision had broad foundations, because with the passing of the years won five more championship titles. It was in 2020 when his departure from the team with which he made history was announced, but he transferred his legacy to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team with which he won his seventh ring in the same season.

Despite his accomplishments and becoming a seasoned NFL player, the controversy it also tarnished his legacy. In the year 2007, when the Pats were under the command of Bill Belichick, were discovered by spy on most of the rivals they faced that season. Seven years later, after a 45-7 blowout victory over the Colts in the American League championship, authorities discovered that the balls used were below the regulatory pressure measurement, that is to say, ponchados. That chapter is remembered as Deflatagate.

