A beta of Horizon: Forbidden West is filtered and with it the risk of spoilers on social networks grows

There is more than a month left for the launch of the exclusive for PS5 and PS4 developed by Guerrilla Games.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 11 January 2022, 13:42 93 reviews

Although there is still more than a month left for its release, an early version of Horizon: Forbidden West has apparently leaked online, thus raising the alarm over the publication of possible spoilers for the PlayStation exclusive. The leak corresponds to a video game beta, and for the moment it contains images that we will not share in the news due to their dubious origin.

As Video Games Chronicle: VGC has learned, the leak It is authenticWith the exception of a few missing art assets, it contains all of the core content planned by Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios for release. In other words, nothing prevents that in the coming weeks social networks will begin to flood with spoils about the plot of the action and adventure title.

As VGC comments, Sony has put the batteries quickly and already has ordered the withdrawal of shared materials on Twitter for copyright infringement. However, those used to connecting to these platforms may want to start taking action and block the publication of messages with key terms. We also remember that, as it is a non-final version of the video game, its graphic appearance may not be as polished as it was for launch.

In the memory is the leak of The Last of Us 2 from two years agoIt is unknown to what extent this leak can be serious, although at the moment the file does not circulate through the main download portals. However, in the memory of PlayStation is the leak of The Last of Us: Part 2, which caused that on social networks it was known about key facts of the game days before its premiere. Likewise, at the time of writing the news, neither PlayStation Studios nor Guerrilla Games have commented on the issue.

On the 3DJuegos pages we are not going to share anything concrete about this new leak. Yes, you can find in the magazine all the official information about the PS5 and PS4 exclusive published to date, including details on side missions, HUD, graphics and more that Guerrilla Games shared this weekend, as well as a trailer about the beauty. of their tribes published at the beginning of the year.

