General News

A bevy of COVID-19 issues lead to delay in planned Final Fantasy XIV update

April 11, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Gaming

Go away a remark

The Final Fable XIV group at Sq. Enix has altered its change plans for this summer season season, notably pushing once more the deliberate mid-June patch to a yet-undetermined date. …



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment