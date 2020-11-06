A big decision of the High Court for the students of this state, now only tuition fees will have to be paid for studies

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed that the students / guardians will pay only tuition fees to the schools till the government declares the end of the corona epidemic. Also Read – Bolldozer on illegal construction of Congress MLA protesting against French President in Bhopal

Representative advocate Dinesh Upadhyay of the social organization said that apart from this, the court directed that regular payment of salary should be made to the teaching and non-teaching employees on the due date and the amount of deduction shall not exceed 20 percent and the deduction will be made if the circumstances are correct. Salary paid will have to be paid in six installments.

The Couple Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Judge Rajiv Kumar Dubey issued these instructions to strike a balance between the stakeholders which include students / parents, teachers and management / institutions.

After hearing all the petitions filed in the case, the couple had issued instructions to preserve the judgment on October 6. The order issued by the couple has stated that private schools can only charge tuition fees from students during the Corona period. During this academic session, the government declares the end of the corona epidemic, then the District Level Fee Determination Committee will determine the school fees for the remaining session.

The couple has also said in their order that the school management should pay regular salaries to its teachers. He can deduct a maximum of 20 percent salary and he will have to pay the deducted salary in six installments if the circumstances are normal.

During the hearing of the petition, Senior Advocate Ajay Gupta, Senior Advocate Naman Nagrath, Advocate Pankaj Dubey, Advocate Dinesh Upadhyay etc.