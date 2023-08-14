A Big Taylor Swift Fan From New York City Spent Almost $9,000 To Go To Her Eras Tour Shows:

There’s no doubt that Swifties would and have paid a lot to get into an Eraserhead Tour show. One Taylor Swift fan took his fandom to a whole new level when he invested approximately $8,800 to go to 10 shows across the U.S.

Anthony Ye from Astoria, New York, stated that he has been in love with the pop star for almost a decade. “I try to get to as numerous performances as I can,” he said. “I’ve seen her many, many times.”

Ye Have Seen Taylor Swift 43 Times In Concert:

Ye, who is 26 years old, said that he has witnessed Taylor Swift in live 43 times. The most recent times were on August 8 and 9, when he went to two of her shows in Los Angeles.

He was also able to see eight other Eras Tour events, including the opening shows within Phoenix, Philadelphia, Boston, as well as New York City.

“I’m spending a little bit more than I should. She hasn’t been on tour in five years, so it’s fine. “I’ve paid my bills,” he said. He also said, “There’s been a lot of fresh music, so it’s a big deal.”

Ye Stated That He Encountered Taylor Swift’s Parents On The Reputation Stadium Tour In 2018:

Ye said that it was “a lot easier” for him to pay for the Eras Tour than for his other trips, when he “really couldn’t afford it.” “But I was running up my credit cards anyway,” he stated. “Those are now paid off, which is good.”

Ye said that he “fell into” being a Swiftie because he listened to her music a lot, and now he watches every Eras Tour show online.

Ye Has Two Tattoos That Are Based On Taylor Swift:

“I know all of the songs,” he said. “I can sing them all precisely now; she has been a big part of my life for the past few months.” Ye said that throughout the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, he met Taylor Swift’s parents, who were in the crowd at the show he went to.

“They’re the most wonderful parents that anybody would wish for,” he said. Ye said that he then showed Swift’s dad the two tattoos he has of Swift, one of her wearing a unicorn onesie as well as the other of herself riding a unicorn cat.

Ye Said That Meeting Taylor Swift Was His Biggest Dream:

He said, “I haven’t met Taylor yet.” “That’s the dream, though.” The super Swiftie said that Swift is a “constant part” of his life because of how much she cares about her fans and how much she loves her art.

“I merely want Taylor Swift to know that I along with all of her other fans will remain steadfast in standing by her,” he said. “We’re going to stay here as long as she keeps making songs and putting on shows. I simply urge her to continue doing what she is doing.”

Swift’s 20-City Tour Ended Within Los Angeles On August 9:

Swift just finished her 20-city tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles upon Wednesday, August 9. In a few weeks, she will start the foreign part of her trip. Within the fall of 2024, she will come back to North America.

She just said that she’ll be back to perform within Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, as well as Toronto.

This week, Taylor Swift finished the first leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in the United States. This was part one of a world-spanning concert series that is projected to be the first to sell $1 billion worth of tickets.

Calculations Show That The Price Tag Will Be $1.5 Billion:

Some estimates say that ticket sales will make much more than $10 million, reaching $1.5 billion.

But even that high number may not be the full picture. New North American tour dates go upon sale Thursday on Ticketmaster. This will bring the total number of Eras Tour stops to more than 140 over 20 months.

Swift could add more shows, which she has done more than once, and make even more money from ticket sales.

Elton John Had The Highest Grossing Tour Until Taylor Swift Beat Him With A $1 Billion Grossing Tour:

If or more likely when she crosses $1 billion, she’ll pass Elton John as the highest-grossing tour of all time. John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which ended in June and made over $900 million, made him the record holder this year, according to Billboard Boxscore, which tracks gross sales in the industry.

Pollstar, a trade magazine for live music, says that Swift has sold over $600 million worth of tickets to 53 shows in the U.S. alone, with an average ticket price of $253.56.

Even though music seats are often cheaper within other countries, some foreign grounds, like Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground, can fit more people.

With 80 Concerts Over The Course Of 15 Months, Swift Is Projected To Earn 1 Billion Dollars In Gross:

Swift has over 80 shows set outside the U.S. over the next 15 months, plus a smaller run within the U.S. after that. If she does all of them, she will easily make more than $1 billion in sales, which would put her ahead of Elton John and render her the only woman on the list of the highest-grossing tours.

It’s a big deal for someone who began out singing country songs regarding breakups as well as best friends when they were young.

In the past 17 years, Swift has become among of the richest self-made women in the world. In June of this year, Forbes put her net worth at $740 million. The longer she’s on tour, the more that will happen.

Swift Won’t Get All Of The Money From The Tour, On This Tour, A Lot Of People Are Working:

But Swift won’t get the whole amount that the show brings in. Due to the cost of putting upon the show, the hundreds of individuals who work on it, and other factors, she will make a lot less money than the total number of tickets sold.

After all, the show isn’t just put on by the big star. There are a lot of people involved with the tour, from marketing to set creation to making sure everything runs smoothly, and they will all get a share of the money the tour makes.