‘A Black Lady Sketch Present’ Season 2 to Debut in April on HBO

The women of “A Black Lady Sketch” present are again and the second season can be launching even prior to followers anticipated.

The sketch comedy sequence from creator Robin Thede will return on April 23, with a six-episode season airing on HBO and out there to stream on HBO Max.

“Oh you thought a pandemic was going to cease me?” Thede says in a teaser for the brand new season, which you’ll be able to watch above.

Returning solid members embody Thede, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis, who can be joined by featured gamers Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend. Moreover, many visitor stars will seem all through the season, together with govt producer Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross, Wunmi Mosaku and extra.

A scheduling battle attributable to industry-wide COVID-19 shutdowns stored Season 1 solid member Quinta Brunson from showing in Season 2.

The sequence has been a giant hit for HBO, incomes three Emmy nominations for its first season, together with in the 123 sketch sequence and 123 directing classes. The latter was for Dime Davis, who made historical past as the primary Black girl nominated in the class. Angela Bassett additionally earned a nomination for visitor comedy actress for her position as Mo in the aptly titled episode, “Angela Bassett is The Baddest B****h.” The sequence additionally gained the Tv Critics Assn. (TCA) Award for 123/sketch sequence final 12 months.

Some followers have famous that Thede and the crew primarily predicting quarantine with the sketch present’s first season, which debuted in August 2019. When requested in regards to the storyline on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers,” Thede quipped, “I didn’t know that I used to be a clairvoyant, however I do now put that on my résumé subsequent to comedy.”

The second season’s writers’ room, led by showrunner Thede, contains Lauren Ashley Smith, Black, Holly Walker, Akilah Inexperienced, Rae Sanni, Kindsey Younger, Shenovia Giant, and Kristin Layne Tucker. The season was directed by Lacey Duke and Brittany Scott Smith.

“A Black Lady Sketch Present” is govt produced by Thede; Rae (for Hoorae); Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry (for 3 Arts Leisure); Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posche (for Jax Media); and head author/co-exec. producer Lauren Ashley Smith. Producers are Hoorae’s Deniese Davis and Montrel McKay and Jax Media’s John Skidmore.