A Blue Bloods Veteran Is Now Joining DC’s Superman And Lois In A Recast Arrow-Verse Role

Some followers can most likely keep in mind when Michael Ironside performed Normal Lane on Smallville, and his debut was a reasonably eventful to say the least. Hopefully, Lois’ father can be a supply of consolation for his daughter and her household, as a substitute of being any form of hindrance. In spite of everything, Lois has sufficient on her plate, as she’s elevating kids with Superman. Followers may have loads of time to invest on what Lane’s position can be.