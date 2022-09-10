A Bolsonaro supporter killed a Lula supporter in a climate of tension prior to the elections in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro during a campaign act (REUTERS / Diego Vara)

A follower of the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonarostabbed to death a supporter of the leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvareported the authorities, the most recent case of political violence before the next elections.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the state of Mato Grossoin central-western Brazil, after tempers flared during a discussion about supporting the two candidates. Bolsonaro trails Lula in the polls in an election that reflects intense political polarization.

According to the police report of the incident, Rafael Silva de Oliveiraaged 24, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, with a knife. The suspect was taken to the police station, where he confessed and was charged.

Speaking to the press on Friday in Rio de Janeiro, Lula commented on the stabbing, saying there was a “climate of hatred in the electoral process that is completely out of the ordinary”.

Attendees at an act in favor of Lula (REUTERS / Pilar Olivares)

It’s a statement, Juanita Goebertus Estradadirector for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, said that “all candidates should strongly condemn” the murder of Cardoso dos Santos, adding that “Brazilians deserve peaceful elections and should be able to participate in political debates without fear of violence or reprisals for their opinions”.

The president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A similar incident occurred in July when a local official from Lula’s opposition Workers’ Party was shot dead by a federal prison guard who was shouting his support for Bolsonaro.

On Friday morning, a Bolsonaro supporter was injured in the head. He would have been attacked by followers of the Workers’ Party who were waiting for Lula to arrive at an event with evangelicals in the city of Sao Goncalo, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro, who has long criticized Lula and his leftist allies, has floated the idea of ​​accepting no electoral defeat, citing unfounded claims of electoral fraud and problems with Brazil’s respected electronic voting system.

(With information from Reuters)

