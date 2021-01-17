A bombshell, an assist and his new look: Facundo Campazzo’s game in the Denver Nuggets victory over Golden State Warriors

Facundo Campazzo’s match against Golden State

Gradually, The Denver Nuggets are recovering their memory and leaving behind their bad start to the season with results and an interesting level. On this occasion they became strong at the Pepsi Center to beat Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors 114-104, one of the best players in the league.

As is customary, the great figure of the team led by Michael Malone was the Serbian Nikola Jokic, who signed the 51st triple-double of his career (It is the fifth so far this season – his team played twelve games). The intern converted 23 points, captured 14 rebounds and provided 10 assists in the 36 minutes he was on the field of play. Although the rookie James Wiseman made one of the plays of the night and contributed 18 units, had problems on defense to control the European.

Facundo Campazzo debuted a new look in the NBA and wore a T-shirt with a fragment of Martin Luther King’s speech, like all players (Photo: AFP)

In addition to the outstanding performance of the Serbian, the local had a scoring distributed to stay with the victory: Jamal Murray (17 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists); Will Barton (17); JaMychal Green (15 points and 9 rebounds); Paul Millsap (12); Monte Morris (11) and PJ Dozier (10).

Although the “flogger version” did not appear, as he had joked on social networks, Facundo Campazzo jumped onto the playing field with a new look, which called attention to the official account of the institution. “Quick hair fix”, accompanied by an emoji that cries with laughter, the finalists from the West wrote on Twitter last season.

The best plays of Denver’s win over Golden State

With regard to basketball, the Cordovan base continues with his adaptation and showed a very good defense and contributed three points in the 12 minutes he was on the floor. In addition to that bomb from the corner (1 of 3 in triples), provided assistance, had a loss and committed four fouls. These statistics place him with an average of 12.3 minutes, 4.6 points, 1.4 assists, 1.9 personal fouls per game if we count the 11 games in which he has added minutes so far in the NBA.

The visit, which suffers from the absence of Klay Thompson, had Stephen Curry as its main weapon. The point guard of Steve Kerr’s men converted 35 points, gave 4 assists and dropped 11 rebounds in 37 minutes. The scoring was followed by James Wiseman (18), Andrew Wiggins (16) and Kelly Oubre (14).

Facundo Campazzo had action in the Denver Nuggets’ victory over the Golden State Warriors (Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Usa Today Sports)

With this result, the Denver Nuggets have a record of six wins and six losses, which places them in seventh place in the tough Western Conference. His next match will be against the Utah Jazz, a team with a 7-4 record. The faces will be seen at 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 17 (it can be seen by NBA League Pass). The Warriors, despite having the same record as those of Colorado, appear in ninth position and on Monday at midnight they will collide with the leaders, Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James.

