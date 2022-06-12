A boxer tried to bite his rival’s ear in full combat: “I was trying to pass myself off as Mike Tyson”

The Madison Square Garden It was the scene where one of the most remembered unsportsmanlike movements in the history of the world of boxing was about to take place, when the boxer Edgar Berlanga tried to bite the ear of his rival in the clinch.

American boxer of Puerto Rican origin made his twentieth presentation and all eyes were on him as he came in undefeated and with 16 of 19 wins by knockout.

However, after completing the twelve rounds in his last fight against the Colombian Roamer Alexis Angulowon again by unanimous decision for the fourth time in a row, a worrying victory for the 25-year-old, whom cataloged as the new Mike Tyson for the aggressiveness he showed during his first fights.

Edgar Berlanga was unable to knock out Angulo at Madison Square Garden (Getty Images via AFP)

In any case, despite having outscored his opponent on the scorecards 98-92, 99-91 and 99-91, Berlanga was once again compared to the legendary American boxer, not for his powerful punches but for the disgusting unsportsmanlike gesture he made during the seventh round.

The official cameras of the broadcast, as well as the cell phones of the spectators closest to the ring, showed the moment in which the Puerto Rican leaned on the South American’s neck in a clinch e tried to bite his ear before the referee could separate them.

“I was trying to pass myself off as Mike Tyson”Berlanga explained ironically in the press conference after his victory and argued that he did it because his opponent used his elbows disproportionately every time they locked in the clinch.

Berlanga defeated Angulo by unanimous decision (Getty Images via AFP)

This episode was one of the few interesting situations that the fight for the super middleweight category (up to 76 kg) had, since the 25-year-old boxer put on a lackluster fight again when fans expected more from him as one of the fastest rising stars of recent times.

However, and despite remains undefeated with a record of 20-0 (16 by KO), Edgar Berlanga got his fourth consecutive win by unanimous decision and left the spectators who went to see a quick definition with a bitter taste.

KEEP READING

“I’m a monster!”: Berlanga, the fearsome promise of boxing who has 15 wins by KO in the first round and surprised Mike Tyson

He won in just one minute, added his 14th victory in a row by KO in the first round and surprised with the celebration in the ring

He was about to lose his sight in a fight, his rival accused him of being a coward and he took revenge with one of the KO of the year