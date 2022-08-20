A brain-eating amoeba caused the death of a child in the United States

Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting, followed by more severe symptoms such as stiff neck, loss of balance, hallucinations, and seizures

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC for its acronym in English) confirmed this Friday that a child in the state of Nebraska died of a rare infection caused by a amoeba start brainsafter swimming in a river near Omaha.

Health officials believe the boy came into contact with the amoeba on Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River., a few miles west of Omaha. Authorities have not released the boy’s name.

As usual, people become infected when water containing the amoeba enters their body through their nostrils while swimming or diving in lakes and rivers. Other sources have also been identified, such as contaminated tap water in a Houston-area city in 2020.

This is the second death from this cause in the North-Central region of the United States. in recent weeks from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, an infection that is usually fatal and is caused by the naegleria fowlerian amoeba that has been fatal in 97% of reported cases.

Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled living organism that can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain.

Last month, a Missouri resident died from the same infection, possibly after swimming in Three Fires Lakein southwestern Iowa. The authorities of that state closed the shore of the lake for almost three weeks as a preventive measure.

Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting and later, more severe symptoms such as stiff neck, loss of balance, hallucinations and seizures appear.

Between 1962 and 2021, 154 cases were reported in the United States and only four patients survived, according to data from the CDC. They have only been documented about 430 cases worldwide.

In the United States, amoeba infections usually occur in the southern states because the microbe thrives in water temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. However, infections have also been detected in the north in recent years, including two cases in Minnesota since 2010, Dr. Lindsey Huse, Douglas County Health Director, said during a news conference.

In Argentina, the amoeba caused the death of an eight-year-old boy after the little boy swam in a lagoon in what was the first case in this country.

In Spain, a ten-year-old girl survived infection with the parasite after contracting the amoeba in a municipal swimming pool in early 2018.

(With information from Associated Press)

