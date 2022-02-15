A brand new Capcom countdown turns out to usher in a brand new announcement: Side road Fighter 6? DLC for Resident Evil Village? Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Capcom has introduced a brand new website online with an accountant foreshadowing a statement for this weekend. The countdown web page, which doesn’t give extra details about the imaginable announcement, ends on February 20 at 7:00 within the morning (Spanish time).

Remember that the Capcom Professional Excursion 2021 Season Finals will finish subsequent weekend, because of this that it is rather imaginable that it’s an advert for Side road Fighter 6 or one thing else associated with the preventing franchise.

Side road Fighter 6 was once a part of a large information leak at Capcom, along side Dragon’s Dogma 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Monster Hunter 6, amongst others. Too we would possibly know extra about Resident Evil Village DLC content material, the Sunbreak enlargement of Monster Hunter Upward thrust, and even the imaginable remaster of Wonder vs. Capcom 2.

There may be the likelihood that the announcement is of the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4, which regardless of now not being authentic but, has already starred in lots of leaks speaking about its imaginable options. Ultimate week it was once already commented that its tone may range, and guess on terror relatively than motion, opposite to what the unique sport does.

THE could have not anything to do with any of those probabilities, in fact, since there is not any authentic knowledge and we should not have any clues. No matter it’s, subsequent Sunday, February 20, we can transparent up any doubts.