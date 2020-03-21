A Brand New Groot In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3? Vin Diesel Reveals What’s Coming Next

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has launched film followers to some actually wacky characters through the years. Whereas many individuals can now wax poetic over the virtues of Yondu, Drax, Rocket and extra, none of these characters has been extra endearing to tens of millions of MCU followers than Groot. The sentient alien tree made a valiant sacrifice within the first movie, which led to one of many cutest superheroes of all time (Child Groot) after which the snarkiest superhero who can solely say three phrases (Teen Groot). Now, Vin Diesel is promising that, when the third installment lastly rolls round, we’ll be getting one more new model of Groot.