A brand new malicious program in GTA On-line is teleporting all gamers to the similar position with violent effects (clearly)

A brand new (and curious) malicious program has been found out in GTA On-line this is being reported via many gamers. This time, the sport teleports with out caution all of the gamers in the similar foyer to a unmarried location, which is inflicting numerous issues and a large number of pitched fights, as you may be expecting.

As Kotaku signifies, this new malicious program in GTA On-line turns gamers’ displays to black and instantly teleports them to the similar rental. It seems like, this factor is most effective taking place on console variations of the sport. El knowledge miner Tez2 turns out to have found out that the problem stems from some of the newest sport updates, which for some explanation why modified a selected tournament to a teleport to an rental / storage, inflicting this mistake.

From right here you’ll additionally see a video with the glitch in motion:

The day prior to this, Rockstar driven a background replace that contained an peculiar exchange the place a selected tournament was once changed with “Teleport to Condo/Storage” tournament. Now, there are stories of complete lobbies teleporting to an rental or a storage front.#GTAOnlinehttps://t.co/PfZZmQLs3A — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 14, 2021

It isn’t the primary time that an issue of those traits seems in GTA On-line, being reasonably not unusual to search out other mistakes after the arriving of latest updates. However, they all were progressively solved with the arriving of latest patches, so we think that this curious malicious program will finish faster somewhat than later.

Should you play GTA On-line on console, you’re warned: this mistake might teleport you to an rental with all of the gamers within the consultation … and you recognize that the gamers of this sport are at risk of get frightened in no time and use their guns. Get ready in case and success on this improvised combat royale.