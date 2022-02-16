A brand new presentation of Cyberpunk 2077 introduced reside for the next day to come: schedules, methods to watch and what to anticipate

CD Projekt Crimson has introduced a reside move of Cyberpunk 2077 airing the next day to come, February 15. It is going to get started at 16:00 (Spanish time), and the find out about has now not introduced any information about what we will be expecting on this presentation. Possibly, we will be able to see information in regards to the PS5 and Xbox Collection X/S variations of the sport.

This transmission has been known as REDstream, as a substitute of Night time Town Cord, a reputation that we noticed all the way through the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which may point out that we will be able to have information about different tasks of the find out about. That would come with the next-gen model of The Witcher 3 (these days due in Q2 2022), or its just lately introduced new single-player sport Gwent.

So, choom, how ’bout a date? We’re going to communicate issues, y’know. You might be in? Preem! Let’s meet the next day to come, Feb fifteenth, at 4PM CET, at the standard position: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv. See you there! %.twitter.com/VRXpeA21ME — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2022

CD Undertaking RED Has been promising next-gen variations of Cyberpunk 2077 since earlier than its free up, in the beginning scheduled for the second one part of final 12 months. On the other hand, a lengthen led to it to be driven again to the primary quarter of 2022, which means the release must come earlier than the top of March. Not too long ago, a local PS5 model of the sport has been noticed at the PlayStation Community backend, hinting at a free up within the close to long run.

We may additionally have information of the sport’s first paid growth. The Polish studio had already promised expansions the similar measurement as the 2 launched for The Witcher 3, and final 12 months published that the core Cyberpunk 2077 workforce have been reduce down, with extra builders being made to be had to paintings on DLC content material.

There may be the chance that there are information in regards to the promised on-line element of Cyberpunk 2077, despite the fact that CD Projetk RED already mentioned it had “reconsidered” a multiplayer Cyberpunk challenge. It is unclear if it is been behind schedule, cancelled, or was one thing else.

The following day, February 15, beginning at 4:00 p.m., we have now an appointment with Cyberpunk 2077.