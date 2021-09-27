A brand new reputable symbol of the sequence The Remaining of Us presentations Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie for the primary time

On September 26 of each and every yr the Día de The Remaining of Us and information in regards to the PlayStation franchise is printed. This yr, the birthday celebration has prolonged past the online game trade, as HBO has proven a brand new reputable symbol of Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie).

Even supposing we don’t see too many main points of the characters (their backs are grew to become) and the environment does now not lend a hand a lot both, we will see how the characters were recreated via their clothes and niknaks. Additionally, a downed airplane can also be observed within the distance, however it’s unclear if that can be a part of the plot or only a few background to turn the horrors of the brand new global.

Essentially the most attentive fanatics can have spotted that the picture displays the get started of the primary online gamesince the garments fit completely. This can be a new evidence of the similarity that the sequence can have with video video games and that Neil Druckmann, director of the video games, is throughout the venture. You’ll be able to examine the brand new symbol with any other that we percentage slightly below this paragraph.

Proceeding with the inside track of the Day of The Remaining of Us, Neil Druckmann additionally shared the picture on Twitter at the side of a message: “Once I first noticed them on set in complete dress, I used to be like, ‘Hooooostia p ***! It is Joel and Ellie. ‘ @HBO’s adaptation of @Naughty_Dog’s The Remaining of Us goes from energy to energy. I will be able to’t wait to turn you extra (of all our tasks!) Glad #TLoUDay !!!“

As for the sequence, it was once showed that the primary season will adapt 2013’s The Remaining of Us and what do I do know?will deviate so much“in one of the most episodes of the online game. The clearest instance is located in characters reminiscent of Tess, Marlene, Tommy and Sarah, who can have a better function because of the serial structure of the venture.

The Remaining of Us author and manufacturer Craig Mazin additionally showed that the primary season will include 10 episodes, each and every costing greater than $ 10 million. Manufacturing on HBO’s The Remaining of Us is predicted to finish in June 2022.