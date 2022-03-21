A brand new secret has been present in The Witcher 3 after nearly seven years since its liberate

YouTube person xLetalis has found out one of the vital remaining secrets and techniques of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which after its release in 2015 continues to marvel. On this discovery, Vivienne, a personality that gamers can unfastened from a curse on the possibility of her death after seven years, might in fact to find herself lifeless after ready that lengthy within the sport.

Vivienne is a part of one among The Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine growth quests, the place Geralt unearths her part changed into a hen. She is of the same opinion to let Geralt unfastened her, leaves, and will later be discovered on Skellige. By means of meditating for seven years (greater than 2,500 days), or by way of the usage of console instructions to hurry up time, the participant can to find Vivienne lifeless in Yennefer’s room in Kaer Trolde harbor.

Philipp Weber, Lead Quest Dressmaker at CD Projekt Crimson, identified the irony that anyone found out this interest nearly seven years later of the release of The Witcher 3.

“I am not certain it is the final secret, but it surely certain is shut.“. Account to IGN. “TEverybody concealed such a lot of main points right through the previous few months of building that folks will most probably nonetheless to find one thing new sooner or later.“.

“For sure, that is the Easter Egg I concealed essentially the most out of all of the ones I have ever made, so it is beautiful spectacular that they in spite of everything discovered it.“.

Even if for now it is without doubt one of the remaining secrets and techniques of The Witcher 3 found out, the model of the sport for PS5 and Xbox Collection X/S is at the method, which is able to give CD Projekt Crimson many alternatives to include new secrets and techniques. The Witcher 3 is a part of our contemporary variety for the 10 easiest open worlds in historical past.