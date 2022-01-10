A brand new South Park sport seems to be in construction after finding a brand new task opening

Query Video games, a studio based partly by means of former sport builders like BioShock who’ve evolved The Magic Circle and The Blackout Membership video games, they are running on a brand new south park sport.

As Eurogamer has found out, Query Has printed a role commercial for a place as a degree fashion designer to assist create “a brand new online game set on the planet of South Park“. It is unclear if that is the in the past introduced South Park sport or if it is a other sport totally. We’ve contacted South Park Studios and Query to check out to explain the doubts.

Query is an engaging find out about for the advent of a brand new South Park sportNow not most effective does it have builders who’ve labored on video games like Thief, BioShock and the newest South Park RPGs, however its first challenge, The Magic Circle, already presented a satirical glance throughout the sport construction procedure. Given the way of The Stick of Fact and The Fractured However Complete to the sport and comedy genres, that philosophy may just have compatibility in really well.

The announcement of the brand new task place does no longer give a lot details about the sport, despite the fact that construction with Unreal Engine is discussed, and revel in in multiplayer construction is a demand to use. As anticipated, the sport seems to be in construction for PC and consoles.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker not too long ago signed an enormous handle South Park that comes with 14 motion pictures, a couple of TV seasons, and a brand new sport. Below the phrases of this settlement, the sequence will ultimate no less than till 2027, when its thirtieth anniversary is fulfilled.