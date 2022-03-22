A brand new sport of The Witcher is at the approach: CD Projekt RED confirms the primary main points of the brand new installment

CD Projekt RED has showed that it’s running on a brand new The Witcher sport that can mark the beginning of “a brand new saga” within the franchise.. It has additionally showed that this new sport will use the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine as an alternative of REDengine, with which it had already labored on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

Within the temporary commentary, the studio states that it is extremely glad so that you could verify {that a} new installment in The Witcher online game franchise is lately in building, commenting at the get started of “a brand new collection“. In conjunction with the ideas, a brand new symbol has been suppliedappearing a pendant buried within the snow.

On this symbol you’ll be able to see how the imaginable identify of the sport isn’t indicated (except it’s merely The Witcher), in conjunction with the word “A brand new saga starts”, regarding the start of a brand new saga within the franchise. No additional information about the sport itself were supplied.so we will be able to have to attend to be told extra about this new installment.

Sure, the verdict to switch the graphics engine is mentioned just a little extra extensively, since this new sport of The Witcher will go for Epic Video games’ Unreal Engine 5 as an alternative of REDengineevolved through CD Projekt Purple itself. The studio feedback that they’re running carefully with Epic Video games with “the principle function of serving to to evolve the engine to open international reviews.”

In a next verbal exchange, CD Projekt RED has showed that the sport may not be unique to the Epic Video games Retailerregardless of this collaboration, even supposing the platforms on which it is going to be to be had have no longer been showed both.

It’s mentioned that the REDengine will proceed for use in Cyberpunk 2077 and its long term expansions. That is the most recent sport launched through the studio, which regardless of its good fortune has had much less success with critics and participant belief than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which used to be launched in 2015.

Lately we have been speaking about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, about which a brand new secret has been came upon regardless of being in the marketplace for nearly seven years.