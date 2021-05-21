A brand new Ultimate Fable could be introduced at E3 2021 and might be unique to PS5 in line with a number one insider

As all the time in those circumstances, it should be made transparent that it’s not respectable knowledge by means of Sq. Enix. Nonetheless, the supply of the scoop is fascinating sufficient as to take it under consideration. And, as you’ll be able to learn within the headline, a very powerful insider has commented that the Jap corporate prepares surprises for the following E3 2021.

Beginning with the announcement of a brand new Ultimate Fable and finishing with some new Eidos challenge. Additionally, that Ultimate Fable, which might now not be Ultimate Fable XVI, might be unique to PS5, in line with feedback. Stay studying and we will be able to let you know all of the main points.

The guidelines, echoed by means of Wccftech, has reached us in the course of the ResetEra boards. There, it’s been the insider Navtra, which has already confirmed to be very dependable prior to now referring to leaking knowledge from Sq. Enix, which has made those statements.

And the explanation that makes it transparent that the brand new FF would now not be Ultimate Fable XVI, is the truth that Navtra separates it from the bulletins associated with updates of those already recognized video games. That is what he has commented about:

“I feel you’ll be able to wait no less than uNot more vital announcement from FF along with updates at the issues these days introduced (XVI / Endwalker / VIIR). It must be a just right E3 season for Sq. generally.”.

Additionally, Navtra additionally commented that the brand new Eidos sport could be intergenerational. In addition to there will probably be a PS5 unique FF name. That is what he has commented at the topic:

“I feel we will be able to have two primary SE disclosures in June: a PS5 unique FF name and a cross-generation Eidos name. “.

In regards to the PS5 unique Ultimate Fable, Navtra It isn’t transparent if it’s the new sport within the sequence to be introduced (even supposing it’s what it sort of feels), so we will be able to now not rule out that there’s a new Ultimate Fable, however that PS5 unique might be Phase 2 of FF VII remake. Thankfully, we would possibly not have to attend lengthy to determine.