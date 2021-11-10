A brand new video for GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version recreates one of the vital well-known scenes from GTA San Andreas

Rockstar Video games has launched a brand new video that recreates one of the vital well-known scenes from GTA: San Andreas. It is one of these well-known scene that has turn into one of the vital well known memes within the online game trade group and past. We talked concerning the well-known scene of CJ strolling down an alley and pronouncing “oh, shit, right here we cross once more“(Oh shit, right here we cross once more).

In birthday celebration of Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version, we’ve got picked out some iconic moments and pictures from throughout all 3 video games and printed them to our professional @GIPHY web page. Merely seek #gtatrilogy to boost the dialog: https://t.co/UrMfyzhdlQ %.twitter.com/Fifbig1eZa — Rockstar Video games (@RockstarGames) November 9, 2021

The reception of the sport of the meme can also be labeled as combined, but in addition as certain. Some fanatics are involved as a result of the sport comes out in a couple of days and Rockstar has no longer proven a lot subject matter of it. In spite of everything, nearly all of fanatics have reacted undoubtedly. The facility of nostalgia, pals!

Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version contains the remastered variations of 3 vintage GTA video games: GTA 3, San Andreas y Vice Town. San Andreas, which contains the foundation of the preferred meme, could also be launched one at a time on Xbox Sport Cross.

Along with stepped forward visuals, Rockstar claims the video games will function “stepped forward aiming and goal lockdown, up to date weapon wheels and radio stations, up to date minimaps with stepped forward navigation that permit gamers to set waypoints to locations, up to date achievements, trophies, and extra.“

The trilogy launches November 11 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X | S, Nintendo Transfer, and PC during the Rockstar Video games Launcher.