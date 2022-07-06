A Brazilian volleyball star said that he makes more money with OnlyFans than with his sport: “Like it or not, it’s my biggest income”

Key Alves, Brazilian volleyball player (@key.alvees)

Key Alves is a renowned volleyball player from Brazil. However, in the last few hours it was news for his sporting skills as he plays libero in the Osasco Volleyball Clube or for his search to establish himself in the national team or to make the great leap to the European leagues, but for a confession: “Like it or not, OnlyFans is my biggest income.”

The athlete from 22 yearswho is also recognized as a model and influencer, She is the professional volleyball player with the most followers on Instagram: 2.3 million. She even surpassed the best athletes of her team like Jaqueline (1.6 million) and Rosamaria (1.1), while the Turkish player Zehra Günes, came in second place with 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

“I consider myself an athlete and that was what made my image grow on the internet,” said Key (@key.alvees)

And this Tuesday Key acknowledged that he earns more money posing on the adult content platform than with volleyball.

“I am going to do my third year in a professional volleyball team and I consider myself a professional athlete. But things off the court started to grow a lot for me. So I started paying a little more attention to that parallel career. Like it or not Today is my biggest income. The business is another, as a model, influencer, businesswoman and entrepreneur”, she said in an interview with Globosport.

“The business is another, as a model, influencer, businesswoman and entrepreneur,” said the 22-year-old player (@key.alvees)

“I earn about 50 times more with digital platforms than with volleyball and more on OnlyFans, because the monthly price of 16 euros is fixed”, recognized, who came to collect more than 500,000 dollars. However, she made an important clarification regarding the site that often has uncensored adult content. She stated that her productions are not of that style: “The photos I post on my OnlyFans page are totally intended for ‘light’ and professional shoots. no nudity Nothing like that. Anyone looking for this on my profile will not find it.”

Key recounted how this new facet in his life came about: “Things off the court started to grow a lot for me. So I started to pay a little more attention to a side career. I consider myself an athlete and that was what made my image grow on the internet”. And he advanced that he does not stay with this and that he will go for more. Therefore, he recognized that is willing to be part of Big Brother Brasil, the renowned Brazilian reality showto compete with athletes from other disciplines who have more followers on social networks.

Keyt Alves, Key’s twin also plays volleyball (@keyt.alves)

“From a very young age, I always told my parents that I would be known all over the world. She wasn’t just a pretty face, it wasn’t just my talent for volleyball. I am very charismatic with my fans, I give them all my attention. And I always liked that, showing up, taking photos, working with marketing. So I think that’s also the secret to reaching the mark that I’ve reached today,” she concluded.

Football fan and supporter of Corinthians, Key Alves has a twin named Keyt Alves Ramalho (they were born on January 8, 2000). Her sister also plays professional volleyball at AVG Guarujá and has 1 million followers on Instagram.

