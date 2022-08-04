A break for America and another blow for Chivas, what the Leagues Cup duels left

America and Chivas in games for the Leagues Cup Showcase. Photo: @LeaguesCup

The first two games of the Leagues Cup in its 2022 edition with America y Guadalajara as the leading clubs by Liga MX. Under the name of Showcasethe tournament once again pitted Mexican teams against Americans with the LA Galaxy y Los Angeles FC as the representatives of the Major League Soccer. The balance was one victory per league.

California’s SoFi Stadium, the venue that hosted a soccer game for the first time, served as the setting for both matches. The first to have action were the Chivas and the Galácticos with a favorable result for the locals with a score of two goals for nil. What for the people of Guadalajara represented the eighth game of the semester (between league and friendlies) unable to win.

Later it was the Eagles who, in the best match of the night, defeated Los Angeles FC on penalties. The game in its 90 minutes of regulation time ended with a scoreless draw and figures from both teams saw action on the pitch, with the Welshman Gareth Bale and the mexican Carlos candle as the most prominent.

The misstep of Guadalajara in the current semester it increased with a new setback. The defeat against the Angelenos, beyond being anecdotal, represents a continuation of the losing streak they have in the MX League of not being able to get a win and of one low annotation productivity a favor.

“We have tried in some way to face this situation with character, with personality. The lack of forcefulness continues to weighit is a slab that we have not been able to remove, but we are not going to get down from there, we will continue looking, we will get to convert and at that moment the team will find that confidence to go for more, “he said Richard Chainred and white coach.

In the Apertura 2022 tournament, the Flock has a mark of five tied games and one defeat, which, added to the friendly defeats against Juventus and the LA Galaxy, are already eight duels in which they have not been able to win. In addition, the scoring quota is barely three goals for eight against.

“We are concerned with looking for all the means and mechanisms to find the goal first, which is what has affected us the most and has not allowed us to have a better result. Obviously it hits the spirit of the team, but we will not stop insisting, fighting and looking for”, the technician concluded. Chivas will return to Mexico to face Mazatlan on matchday seven at the Kraken Stadium in Sinaloa.

The reality in Liga MX for the America It is not much better than that of its main rival. However, his visit to the United States was a breath of fresh air for him. Ferdinand Ortiz and its coaching staff because they managed to defeat the current leader of the Western Conference and so far the team that has achieved the most points so far in the 2022 season of the MLS.

Although the schedule of the Eagles has been tight after the friendly matches against Chelsea, Manchester City y Real Madrid and that they have represented an extra difficulty for the league duels, the bad results have already begun to wreak havoc in the azulcrema bosom. In Liga MX, those from Coapa are in fifteenth place with four points (and one game pending).

“It is a repeated phrase, but I always say that we prepare for this calendar that we have. The results in the league are not given, I’m realist. We knew that every friendly match we had to approach it the same way. implies tirednesswe are preparing for this, I have to look for alternatives and on Sunday against Juárez we will have a new possibility”, assured the Tano.

Regarding the Leagues Cup commitment, the azulcrema coach commented: “The truth is that it is very important to unify leagues regarding this match, which, although it was friendly, it was attractive and pretty. It is the best way to unify the two leagues for important games. The stadium is nice, but the grass is bad, wavy, in football you play on the grass and it was pretty bad”.

