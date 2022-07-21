A bug in PS Plus prevents users from downloading Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade if they have the base game

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, a version that introduces new features to the game, is one of the free PS Plus titles.

PS Plus continues to chain surprises, news and, from time to time, errors that affect certain sectors of the community. Players had already prepared to play titles like Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade or various installments of the Assassin’s Creed saga, as all of them are included in the catalog of Extra and Premium models for the month of July. However, Square Enix’s RPG adventure not available to all players.

This happened before, but users could buy the Intermission DLC and access its contentsThis is how they collect it in VGC, from where they explain that those users who have bought Final Fantasy VII Remake (in its base version) cannot access the Intergrade edition of PS Plus, despite being free. If they try, the system shows them a brief message: “You already have the following products, which conflict with the product you are trying to buy: Final Fantasy VII Remake”.

Beyond this, it should be remembered that PlayStation users already found this peculiarity when they updated the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake to the PS5 version. Right now, players couldn’t buy Intergrade for the same reason, but then you could buy the DLC Intermission to access all content, including a spin-off with Yuffie as a playable character.

But now that the Intergrade version is free for all PS Plus members, there should be no problem downloading it. At the moment, PlayStation has not offered any explanation for this error, so we will be attentive to possible communications on their social networks. As for the rest of the features of the service, we remind you that you can now access the 3 games of the Essential plan and, if you want to give the service a try, you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial period.

Más sobre: PS Plus, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Final Fantasy VII Remake y PlayStation.