A bug in the latest Windows 11 update makes the start menu disappear: how to fix it

Although more and more users are updating to Windows 11, the operating system still has quite annoying bugs, the result of an incomplete launch. The latest cumulative updates are causing problems for some usersproblems that Microsoft has already located and has revealed on its support page.

The last of these problems has to do with the Windows 11 start menu. And it is that several users have reported that, when you open the menu, it immediately disappearsmaking it impossible to access it.

A bug that makes the start menu disappear

This issue appears to be caused by installing the optional cumulative updates KB5015882 and KB5015814. These updates include news regarding notifications. And it is that now it is possible to receive urgency alerts even when focus mode is active.

Another new feature in this update is the possibility of installing new versions of Windows 11 when we install the operating system for the first time, being able to update from the first moment. However, it has also caused several problems. Among them and the most commented: a bug that makes the start menu disappear immediately after clicking on it.

This annoying bug also affects the Windows key, being practically impossible to access the start menu. From Microsoft they have already located this problem, and they have already scheduled an emergency update on the server part to solve it. However, this update could take up to 24 hours to reach all devices.

In case you have not received the patch yet and it continues to happen to you, you can try to install the patch offline through this link.

For users running the Enterprise version, you can also access this patch from the Settings menu > Administrative Templates > KB5014668 220721_04201 Known Issue Rollback > Windows 11.

Via | Windows Latest