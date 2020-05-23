A.C.E And AleXa To Take Part In First-Ever “FutureCon” Combining Music And Anime

The primary-ever “FutureCon” is coming quickly to convey you an thrilling mixture of music and anime!

Created by YouTube and YouTuber Wengie, “FutureCon” options Asian musicians and DJs bonding over their love for music, anime, cosplay, and gaming tradition whereas honoring each Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and Psychological Well being Consciousness Month.

The occasion will function performances from EDM, J-pop, and Ok-pop artists, reminiscent of A.C.E and AleXa. There will even be a nook to speak about psychological well being with YouTubers like Michelle Phan and Ryan Higa.

As they’re at the moment unable to tour, A.C.E expressed their pleasure to have the ability to join with their followers in a singular manner. They shared, “We’re joyful to be concerned with a worldwide, on-line occasion, particularly throughout these instances.”

The group added, “We actually wished to see our followers and meet new ones, however since touring is just not at the moment potential, that is nice. We hope all people can take pleasure in our music and artwork from the security of their properties till we are able to tour once more. Hope all of the anime, cosplay, gaming, and music followers don’t get too discouraged with the state of affairs we have now. Please take pleasure in this distinctive pageant with us!”

“FutureCon” streams from the Wengie Music YouTube channel on Could 27 at 10 a.m. KST.

