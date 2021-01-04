General News

A.C.E Excites With Stylish Teasers For New Release

January 4, 2021
A.C.E is gearing up for one thing new!

A.C.E revealed new teaser photographs with a launch date of January 8 at 2 p.m. KST.

Whereas it’s nonetheless unclear what precisely the discharge will likely be, the hashtags “ACE_PROJECT,” “ACE_Collaboration,” and “2021forChoice” that had been posted together with the teasers could present some clues.

Followers are already thrilled by the distinctive idea of the teasers. Test them out under!

What precisely do you assume A.C.E will likely be returning with?

When you wait, take a look at A.C.E’s cameo in episode 2 of “Zombie Detective“!

