A.C.E Talks About Performing At “Parasite’s” Oscars After-Occasion, Seeing Their Growth Through Tour, And More

A.C.E not too long ago participated in a particular Chuseok interview for Hankyung (Korea Financial Every day).

Within the interview, A.C.E talked about their newest comeback with the EP “HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy” and title monitor “Favourite Boys,” their excursions, their efficiency on the Oscars after-party for “Parasite,” future targets, and extra.

Donghun mentioned, “We’re at all times altering up our ideas however working to indicate higher performances than earlier than.” Jun added, “We pour every part into the performances when preparing for a comeback. We full the choreography and provides every part into practising it dwell. The choreography for ‘Favourite Boys’ was fairly tough. It was probably the most tough we’d ever carried out.”

About the hiatus between “HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy,” which got here out in September 2020, and “Below Cowl: The Mad Squad,” which got here out in October 2019, Byeongkwan mentioned, “We tried to not fall behind in the course of the hiatus. We set the aim to follow daily and tried to stay to it. We heard that there could be some pores and skin displaying in ‘Favourite Boys,’ so we labored out so much.” Donghun added, “It was good as a result of we every acquired time to enhance ourselves.”

Byeongkwan mentioned, “Once we first went on tour in america and in Europe in 2018, we didn’t have that many songs, so we did covers of BTS and BIGBANG. However final yr, we may carry out with simply our songs as a result of we’d put out two albums since then. The followers favored it as properly. If the primary tour was crammed with individuals who favored Ok-pop, we acquired the sense that this time it was crammed with individuals who favored A.C.E.”

Chan added, “We had one cease in the identical venue as the primary tour. Up to now, if we stuffed only one flooring, this time we stuffed the flooring on high of that as properly. It felt that folks acknowledged the laborious work we had put in. It felt unusual in a manner that’s laborious to place into phrases.”

Donghun mentioned, “I used to be proud to suppose we had matured. I felt a bit bit apologetic for doing so many covers within the first tour. I swore that I’d come again as a good higher model of A.C.E, and we have been capable of put out two albums, carry out our songs, and fill the world.”

On “Parasite’s” historic night time on the Academy Awards, A.C.E was the one Ok-pop group to carry out on the movie’s after-party. A.C.E carried out their track “Undercover” in addition to BTS’s “DNA” and “Faux Love” and songs by H.O.T.

Donghun mentioned, “It was an honor. It wasn’t one thing that was organized by our label. They’d seen certainly one of our performances, favored it, and invited us to carry out. There is no such thing as a higher praise than realizing that somebody considered us after they wished somebody to carry out. It felt so good to carry out there. I met celebrities that I by no means thought I’d meet in my life. It was an honor.”

Chan mentioned, “It was wonderful,” and Jun added, “It felt like we have been the nationwide representatives.” The members added that they’d watched the Oscars ceremony from their dressing room and that the environment saved getting louder with every award received. They mentioned, “It was a restaurant and the Koreans consuming there began cheering. We thought, ‘Is it okay for us to carry out on an evening like this?’ However it felt so good as soon as we have been up on stage.”

Donghun mentioned, “The stage was small, however folks like Quincy Jones have been watching. We have been like, ‘What is that this?’ He hugged us and complimented our efficiency.”

At the tip of the interview, Donghun mentioned, “Up to now, ‘getting No. 1’ or ‘being the perfect’ have been our targets, however now I simply wish to have a protracted and wholesome profession with the members. I wish to turn out to be a staff that enjoys being on stage. I believe that the perfect we are able to do, what makes us happiest, is to do our greatest for the individuals who like A.C.E. If we work laborious, an opportunity will come for us to take it. Our work proper now could be to do the perfect for every efficiency we do.”

